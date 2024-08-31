Root topples Cook to become England batter with most Test tons, reaches 50 international centuries

London [UK], August 31 : England veteran batter Joe Root surpassed legendary Alastair Cook to register the most centuries by an English batter in the longest format.

Root reached this new height in Test cricket during the second Test against Sri Lanka at the iconic Lord's Stadium.

Root scored 103 runs in just 121 balls, with 10 boundaries. His runs came at a strike rate of 85.12.

With his 34th Test century, Root has now surpassed Cook's tally of 33 centuries and is now the most successful England batter in terms of centuries.

This is also Root's 50th international century, making him the ninth player to do so. Indian icon Sachin Tendulkar has scored 100 international tons, the most by any player. Root joins the elite company of legends like Virat Kohli (80), Ricky Ponting (71), Kumar Sangakkara (63), Jacques Kallis (62), Hashim Amla (55), Mahela Jayawardene (54) and Brian Lara (53).

Among the currently active players, Root is only the second player besides Virat to have 50 international centuries. At number three is Indian skipper Rohit Sharma (48).

Coming to the match, Sri Lanka has been set a target of 483 runs to win the match and level the series 1-1.

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to field first. England scored 427 runs in the first innings, with Root (143 in 206 balls, with 18 fours) and Gus Atkinson (118 in 115 balls, with 14 fours and four sixes) slamming centuries to take England to a massive score.

Asitha Fernando (5/102) was the top bowler for Sri Lanka.

In their first innings, despite Kamindu Mendis's fighting 74 runs in 120 balls, with eight fours and three sixes, Sri Lanka could manage just 196 runs as the top-order let the team down again. Chris Woakes, Olly Stones, Gus Atkinson, Matthew Potts got two wickets each while Shoaib Bashir got one. England led by 231 runs.

Sri Lanka showcased much better control with the ball in England's second innings, bundling them out for 251 runs. After Root's 103, the second biggest contribution was delivered by Harry Brook (37 in 36 balls, with four boundaries and a six).

Asitha Fernando (3/52) and Lahiru Kumara (3/53) were the top wicket-takers for Sri Lanka.

