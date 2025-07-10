Root's partnerships with Pope, Stokes help England to 251/4 (Day 1, Stumps)

London [UK], July 10 : A magnificent innings from Joe Root and his partnerships with Ollie Pope and skipper Ben Stokes helped England dominate the first day of play against India in the third Test at Lord's on Thursday.

At the end of the day's play following the third session, England was 251/4, with Root (99*) and skipper Stokes (39*) unbeaten. After a balanced first session, which saw Nitish Kumar Reddy strike twice, England largely dominated the next two with more traditional Test cricket as compared to their attacking 'Bazball' cricket, despite strikes from Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah.

England started the final session at 153/2, with Root (54*) and Ollie Pope (44*) unbeaten.

Ravindra Jadeja finally broke the 109-run stand, striking on the very first ball of the session with wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel taking a sharp catch. Pope was back in the hut for 44 in 104 balls, with four boundaries. England was 153/3 in 49.1 overs.

The newly-crowned number one Test batter Harry Brook was next up on the crease, starting positively with fours against Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah. However, in a battle of number ones, Bumrah's nip-backer went right through Brook's stumps, removing him for 11 in 20 balls. England was 172/4 in 54.5 overs.

A single off Mohammed Siraj's delivery by skipper Ben Stokes brought England's 200-run mark in 64 overs.

Stokes and Root played it safe, resorting to more traditional Test cricket, reaching their 50-run mark in 100 balls.

The duo made sure that England did not lose any more wickets, ending the session on a positive note, with Root left stranded on 99*.

England batters Root and Pope led a steady recovery for the hosts in the second session of the Test match at Lord's on Thursday, guiding England to 153/2 at Tea.

The duo stitched together an unbroken 109-run stand to help England bounce back after early setbacks in the morning. Resuming at 83/2 after Lunch, Root and Pope navigated a disciplined Indian bowling attack with patience and control.

Their fifty-run partnership came off 116 balls, laying the foundation for a solid middle-order resistance.Former captain Joe Root brought up his half-century off 102 deliveries and remained unbeaten at Tea on 54 from 109 balls, decorated with seven elegant boundaries. Pope, on the other hand, showcased grit and composure to remain not out on 44, which included four boundaries.

England crossed the 100-run mark in 35.4 overs and touched 150 in 47.3 overs, showing signs of momentum heading into the final session of the day.

The pair reached their 100-run stand in 193 balls.In a moment of concern for India, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant injured his finger after being struck by the ball, prompting a substitution. Dhruv Jurel took over the wicketkeeping duties for the remainder of the session.

After England won the toss and opted to bat first, the openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett were watchful against the fiery pace of Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep, who beat their bat several times, on a pitch which had a little grass, but not a lot of carry initially.

Having scored 15 runs in the first seven overs, Zak Crawley broke the shackles in the eighth over by Akash, striking him for three boundaries, one through the covers, one edged over the slip cordon, and the last one being the best of the lot.At the end of 13 overs, England was 35/0, with Duckett (19*) and Crawley (18*) unbeaten, having gone through the first hour safely despite some threatening bowling.

All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy was introduced to the attack immediately after drinks break. The move paid off handsomely as he managed to make Duckett and Crawley give away their wickets, caught by wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant. Duckett went back for a 40-ball 23 (three fours) while Crawley (18 in 43 balls with four boundaries). England was suddenly in soup, at 44/2.

Duckett got dismissed while attempting a pull, while the delivery brushed past Crawley's gloves into Pant's hands.

Root joined Ollie Pope, and with two boundaries in Mohammed Siraj's 18th over, Root brought up England's 50-run mark in 16.4 overs. With a flick through mid-wicket and a drive through covers, Root asserted his intent to score big and make amends for the last two disappointing matches.

Brief scores: England: 251/4 (Joe Root 99*, Ollie Pope 44; Nitish Kumar Reddy 2/46) vs India.

