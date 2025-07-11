Root's ton, Smith-Carse counter-attack takes England beyond 350 despite Bumrah magic (Day 2, Lunch)

London [UK], July 11 : A fine century from ever-consistent Joe Root and a counter-attacking eighth-wicket stand between wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse after three quick wickets helped England ease past 350-run mark at the end of the first session on day two of the third Test against India at Lord's.

At the end of Lunch, England was 353/7, with Carse (33*) and Smith (51*). They have accumulated 82 runs for the eighth wicket so far.

England took to the field in the first session at 251/4, with Root (99*) and skipper Ben Stokes (39*) unbeaten.

On the first ball of the day with a boundary, Root continued his incredible run at Lord's, notching his ninth international ton at the venue and his 37th century in Test cricket, climbing to fifth spot among all-time Test centurions.

In the 86th over, Jasprit Bumrah produced the breakthrough for India, producing a brilliant nip-backer that crashed into Stokes' top of off-stump, removing him for 44 in 110 balls, with four boundaries. England was 260/5, ending an 88-run partnership between two of the most senior players in the group.

Jamie Smith was next up on the crease and immediately went after Mohammed Siraj with two cracking fours.

However, in the very next over, Bumrah once again came in clutch, castling Root for a 199-ball 104 consisting of 10 fours and then getting Chris Woakes caught behind by Dhruv Jurel for a golden duck. England was 271/7.

Smith continued his attacking brand of cricket, collecting boundaries against Siraj and Bumrah and playing some fine shots, displaying his class and power. The 300-run mark came up for England in 92.3 overs. Even Carse produced some handy boundaries.

Smith continued his red-hot form, reaching his fifty in 52 balls, with six fours. On the same delivery, England reached their 350-run mark. Smith and Carse made sure that England ended the session without any further trouble.

At the end of the day one's play following the third session, England was 251/4, with Root (99*) and skipper Stokes (39*) unbeaten.

After a balanced first session, which saw Nitish Kumar Reddy strike twice, England largely dominated the next two with more traditional Test cricket as compared to their attacking 'Bazball' cricket, despite strikes from Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah.England started the final session at 153/2, with Root (54*) and Ollie Pope (44*) unbeaten.

England won the toss and opted to bat, with the series level 1-1.

Brief Scores: England: 353/7 (Joe Root 104, Jamie Smith 51*, Jasprit Bumrah 4/68) vs India.

