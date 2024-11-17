Rovman Powell hails his team after win over England

Gros Islet [St. Lucia], November 17 : Following the win against England in the 4th T20I of the five-match series, West Indies skipper Rovman Powell heaped praise on his team following their brilliant all-round performance.

Valuable half-centuries from Evin Lewis and Shai Hope guided West Indies to victory over England by five wickets in the 4th T20I of the five-match series at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

"The guys were more committed today. All the guys played well today. We are trying to tinker with the selection to get the right combination. We were forced to use only five bowlers today. He is very important for us. He (Alzarri Joseph) is the spearhead of our team, the other bowlers need to reach his standards. We have been looking around the Caribbean for bowlers, it's an opportunity for the bowlers to keep bowling well (and play for the West Indies.) There is still a lot to play for. We want to play well for the people of St Lucia who come out and support us," Powell said in the post-match presentation.

Recapping the match, West Indies skipper Rovman Powell won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Batting first the English side amassed 218/5 in the 20 overs with knocks from Jacob Bethell (62 runs off 32 balls, five maximums and four boundaries), Phil Salt (55 runs from 35 balls, five fours and four sixes), Jos Buttler (38 runs in 23 balls, three maximums and four boundaries), and Sam Curran (24 runs off 13 balls with two sixes).

For West Indies, two wickets were grabbed by Gudakesh Motie in his fours overs where he conceded 40 runs. One wicket was taken by Roston Chase in his spell of four overs where he gave away 47 runs and one wicket came through a run out.

In reply to England's 218, the hosts chased down the target in the penultimate over of the innings with important knocks from Evin Lewis (68 runs off 31 balls, seven maximums and four boundaries), Shai Hope (55 runs from 35 balls, seven fours and three sixes), Rovman Powell (38 runs in 23 balls, three maximums and four boundaries) and Sherfane Rutherford (29 runs off 17 balls with three sixes).

The pick of the bowlers for the Jos Butter-led side was Rehan Ahmed who snapped three wickets in his spell of four overs where he conceded 43 runs. One was bagged by Josh Turner in his spell of four overs where he gave away 42 runs and one wicket came through a run out.

Shai Hope was awarded the Player of the Match for his brilliant performance in the match.

