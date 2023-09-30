Royal Challengers Bangalore appoint WBBL winning coach Luke Williams as head coach for WPL team

Bengaluru, Sep 30 Royal Challengers Bangalore have appointed Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) winning coach Luke Williams as the new head coach for its team in the Women's Premier League (WPL).

Williams will now be replacing Ben Sawyer in the role at the franchise, under whom the side finished at fourth place in the five-team inaugural edition of WPL, winning only two of their eight league matches.

“I am thrilled to have been provided this opportunity with RCB and can’t wait to get started with the team’s preparations for the second season of the WPL. I look forward to working with a playing group that will host a number of the most exciting players in Indian and world cricket as we look to bring a bold and exciting style of play and success to our huge and passionate fan base,” said Williams in a statement.

Williams, 43, played first-class cricket for South Australia from 2000-2005. In his four-season stint as a head coach of Adelaide Strikers, Williams guided the team to their first Women’s Big Bash League crown in 2022-2023 after two runners-up finishes.

Associated with Southern Brave as their assistant coach, Luke worked under head coach Charlotte Edwards and guided the team to their first-ever Women’s Hundred Championship this year.

He also spent four years with South Australian Scorpions in the Women’s National Cricket League (50 overs) and guided them to runner-up position on two occasions. He was the head coach of Australia A side that toured England earlier this year.

"I extend a heartfelt welcome to Luke Williams as he takes the reins of the RCB women's team. With his expertise and leadership, our goal is to embody the spirit of Royal Challengers Bangalore, to play bold and embark on a journey filled with determination, passion, and a relentless pursuit of excellence, aiming to make our fans and supporters proud," said Prathmesh Mishra, Chairman of RCB.

This is the third change RCB have made to their coaching staff, after roping in Andy Flower, who had coached Lucknow Super Giants last season, as the men’s head coach in place of Sanjay Bangar, after the side missed the bus for IPL 2023 playoffs.

On Friday, they announced that Mo Bobat will join the franchise as their new director of cricket after being England Men's performance director for 12 years, stepping into the role left vacant after Mike Hesson’s departure.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor