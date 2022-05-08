Royal Challengers Bangalore opt to bat in crucial encounter against Hyderabad

Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and have opted to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The last time they met Sunrisers Hyderabad, which was two weeks ago, they were bowled out for a paltry 68 in an innings that didn't even last 100 deliveries. Aiden Markram has been consistent and the likes of Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi have chipped in with vital contributions.

