Royal Challengers Bengaluru announces financial support of Rs 10 lakh for the families of stampede victims

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 5 : In the wake of the heartbreaking incident that took place in Bengaluru during the celebratory gatherings following Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) historic Indian Premier League (IPL) triumph, the franchise has come forward with a compassionate gesture to honour those affected.

The unfortunate stampede-like situation, which occurred amidst the massive turnout of fans, led to the tragic loss of eleven lives and left several others injured. Deeply moved by the turn of events, RCB released an official statement expressing profound grief and has pledged immediate financial assistance to the families of the deceased.

"The unfortunate incident in Bengaluru yesterday has caused a lot of anguish and pain to the RCB family. As a mark of respect and a gesture of solidarity, RCB has announced a financial support of INR 10 lakh to each of the eleven families of the deceased. In addition, a fund called RCB Cares is also being created to support fans injured in this tragic incident," the statement read.

Acknowledging the injuries sustained by other fans during the incident, the franchise has also set up a dedicated relief initiative named 'RCB Cares', aimed at extending medical and financial aid to those hurt.

"Our fans have always been the heartbeat of RCB. We remain united in grief," the franchise said

The celebratory mood following the franchise's long-awaited maiden IPL title win has now been overshadowed by the tragic event. What was meant to be a moment of joy turned into an occasion of mourning for many families across the city.

The incident occurred on Wednesday during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL winning celebrations near the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium when thousands of fans gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite players.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated at a press conference that 11 people died in the incident while 33 others were injured.

