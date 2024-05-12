RR vs CSK, IPL 2024: Sanju Samson and Co Aim To Seal Playoffs Spot

Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and decided to bat first. Chennai Super Kings are set to lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in match number 61 of IPL 2024.

Champions in the 2008 edition of the cash-rich league, the Rajasthan Royals side need one win to seal their berth in the playoff. Samson and Co. are also eyeing the second spot in the IPL 2024 standings after an impressive showing in the league phase of the tournament. RR have picked up 16 points from 11 games this season. Rajasthan Royals are only two points behind an already qualified Shreyas Iyer’s KKR side on the IPL 2024 points table.

CSK's playoff bid took a massive hit when the defending champions lost to Gujarat Titans on Friday. Hosts CSK need to win their remaining games to enter the playoff stage of the IPL 2024. A convincing win over RR can help them take the third spot from Sunrisers Hyderabad on the IPL 2024 points table. The MS Dhoni-starrer side has 12 points in 12 games.