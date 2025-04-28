RR vs GT, IPL 2025 Toss Update: Rajasthan Royals Opt to Bowl First Against Gujarat Titans; Karim Janat Makes Debut

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and chose to bowl first in their 47th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 against Gujarat Titans at Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Monday. Rajasthan won the toss and opted to bowl first. They made two changes: Maheesh Theekshana replaced Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Yudhvir Singh Charak came in for Tushar Deshpande. Gujarat Titans also made one change with Afghanistan all-rounder Karim Janat making his debut, replacing Sherfane Rutherford.

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill said, “Would've bowled first as well. But it looks like a good wicket. Some grass on the wicket, always nice to see that. We are looking to take each game as it is, not looking at the past. Important to be ruthless in this format. One change: Karim Janat makes his debut.”

Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag explained, “We'll bowl first. Pretty similar wicket to the one we played against LSG. Should be a good wicket, some low bounce, saw some dew last night so bowling first. Everyone in our team has gone through situations like this and they know how to get out of it. We've had honest talks. Just have to put a game together collectively and hope for a good result. We've played 35 overs of good cricket in the last three games. That's how cruel the IPL is. Two changes: Farooqi goes out, Theekshana comes in. Tushar goes out and Yudhvir comes in.”

Here are the Impact substitutes for both the teams:

Gujarat Titans Impact Subs: Ishant Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Arshad Khan, Dasun Shanaka

Rajasthan Royals Impact Subs: Shubham Dubey, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Tushar Deshpande, Kunal Singh Rathore

Teams:

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak

