RR vs GT: Is Sanju Samson Playing Today’s Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 Match?

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has been ruled out of today’s IPL 2025 match against Gujarat Titans at Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Samson has been recovering from a side strain he sustained during RR’s match against Delhi Capitals on April 16. After injuring his ribs while playing a shot, he walked off the field and was subsequently ruled out of the next two games against Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, both of which Rajasthan lost. In Samson's absence, Riyan Parag will continue as captain. Dhruv Jurel will keep wicket, and 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi will open the batting.

Rajasthan won the toss and opted to bowl first. They made two changes: Maheesh Theekshana replaced Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Yudhvir Singh Charak came in for Tushar Deshpande. Gujarat Titans also made one change with Afghanistan all-rounder Karim Janat making his debut, replacing Sherfane Rutherford. Rajasthan Royals, currently in ninth place on the points table with only four points, need to win all their remaining games to stay in the race for the playoffs.

Here are the Impact substitutes for both the teams:

Gujarat Titans Impact Subs: Ishant Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Arshad Khan, Dasun Shanaka

Rajasthan Royals Impact Subs: Shubham Dubey, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Tushar Deshpande, Kunal Singh Rathore

Teams:

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak

Gill: Would've bowled first as well. But it looks like a good wicket. Some grass on the wicket, always nice to see that. We are looking to take each game as it is, not looking at the past. Important to be ruthless in this format. One change: Karim Janat makes his debut.