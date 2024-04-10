RR vs GT Toss Update: Gujarat Titans Opt to Bowl First Against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024 Match 24

The Gujarat Titans won the toss and elected to bowl first in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against the Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here on Wednesday.

The Royals, currently atop the points table with four wins from five matches, will be looking to extend their winning streak. The Titans, on the other hand, are placed seventh with two wins and three losses and will be hoping to turn their fortunes around.

🚨 Toss Update 🚨



Gujarat Titans win the toss and elect to field against Rajasthan Royals.



The Sawai Mansingh pitch has historically been balanced for both batting and bowling, but chasing has proven to be a more successful strategy this season. Teams batting second have won 35 out of 55 matches at this venue, compared to 20 wins for teams batting first.

Gujarat Titans XI: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Matthew Wade(w), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma

Rajasthan Royals XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal