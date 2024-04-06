RR vs RCB, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals Win Toss, Opt to Bowl First Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium is set for a high-voltage clash tonight as the in-form Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on the struggling Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match 19 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Rajasthan Royals win the toss and elect to field against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.



Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bowl first, aiming to capitalize on their home advantage and potent bowling attack. This comes after RR's impressive unbeaten run of three matches to start the season.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, currently placed eighth on the points table, will be desperate to turn their fortunes around. Their batting firepower, featuring Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, and Cameron Green, will be key to their success against a strong Rajasthan bowling lineup.

With the pitch at Sawai Mansingh Stadium known to offer a good balance between bat and ball, an exciting contest is on the horizon.