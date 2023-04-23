RR win toss opt to bowl, Kohli continues to captain RCB

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL 2023 clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

RCB have added David Willey in the playing XI as he comes in place of Wayne Parnell. Faf du Plessis will continue to play the Impact Player roll.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will don green colour jerseys when they lock horns with Rajasthan. This is an initiative by RCB, which reflects their commitment towards a greener and healthier environment.