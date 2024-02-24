RSSC seals Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Rajasthan Cricket Association office

New Delhi [India], February 24 : Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season, the Rajasthan State Sports Council (RSSC) sealed the Sawai Mansingh Stadium and the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) office.

The RCA asked RSSC for an extension of the Memorandum of Understanding, however, Rajasthan State Sports Council refused to extend the MoU and sealed the Cricket Association office along with Sawai Mansingh Stadium and the academy.

Sports Officer Karan Singh stated that the first MoU ended in July last year and the second MoU ended on February 21. The process to renew the MoU wasn't completed and a sum of Rs 34 crore is still due.

"MoU has ended. We have sent them notices many times. Rs 34 crore is due and hence we are here to take possession (of academy and stadium), the process that is needed to renew the MoU once it ended wasn't done," Karan told ANI.

Rajasthan Cricket Association President Vaibhav Gehlot revealed that RCA sent a request for the extension of the MoU and that the monetary case between the RCA and the sports council is in court.

"We have sent a request that the MoU should be extended but it wasn't extended. We received notice two days back that the academy (RCA) and the stadium (Sawai Mansingh Stadium) will be seized by the sports council. The monetary case between RCA and the sports council is in court," Vaibhav told ANI.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium will play host to Rajasthan Royals' campaign opener clash against Lucknow Super Giants on March 24.

