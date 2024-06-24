Rumana Ahmed, Jahanara Alam return to Bangladesh's squad for Women's Asia Cup

Dhaka [Bangladesh], June 24 : Bangladesh recalled the experienced pair of Rumana Ahmed and Jahanara Alam for the Women's Asia Cup after more than a year out of the squad.

Despite the fact that allrounder Rumana and seamer Jahanara have 134 and 130 international caps, respectively, the Bangladesh selectors appear to have moved on from them in order to construct a younger side.

Jahanara collected the most wickets in this season's Dhaka Premier Division Women's Cricket League (DPDWCL), with 25 in nine matches, followed by legspinner Rumana with 17.

"Rumana and Jahanara were out of the team for 12 months. We have to keep in mind that there is very little training facilities for our female cricketers, so it is to their credit that they held on to their fitness. They performed very well in the Premier League. It is good news for us that we can get their experience in our squad, which allows us to have a balanced squad," women's chief selector Sajjad Ahmed said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

The selectors also called up batter Ishma Tanjim and left-arm bowler Sabikun Nahar, both of whom were highly rated.

"Ishma Tanjim is a free-flowing opening batter. She plays some great shots. She is technically very sound. She had a nearly 100 strike rate [in the DPDWCL], second-highest behind Dilara Akter. She made runs in some good matches, which prompted me to pick her. Sabikun Nahar is a left-arm spinner who can partner with Nahida [Akter]. I feel her pace, variation and accuracy will release pressure on Nahida," Sajjad said.

Bangladesh did not include Habiba Islam, Fahima Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, or Fariha Trisna in their May match against India. Sajjad expressed hope that this side will lead Bangladesh to the Asia Cup semi-finals.

"I think we have a great prospect in the Asia Cup this year. We open the tournament against Sri Lanka. If we win that game, we have a great chance of playing in the semi-final," he said.

Bangladesh will play hosts Sri Lanka on July 20, followed by matches against Thailand and Malaysia on July 22 and 24, respectively.

Bangladesh squad:

Nigar Sultana (capt, wk), Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Dilara Akter, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Marufa Akter, Jahanara Alam, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Rubya Haider, Shorna Akter, Ishma Tanjim, Sabikun Nahar and Shorifa Khatun.

The upcoming Women's Asia Cup 2024 will take place in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, from July 19 to 28, 2024.

