Ruturaj Gaikwad becomes batter with highest average in List A cricket, surpassing Michael Bevan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 9 : Maharashtra's Ruturaj Gaikwad has made history by becoming the batter with the highest average in List A cricket, days after being dropped from India's ODI squad for the upcoming New Zealand series.

His impressive average of 58.83 surpasses Australian legend Michael Bevan's 57.86, making him the top-ranked batter in List A cricket as per average.

The right-handed batsman achieved this feat against Goa in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) on Thursday after scoring an unbeaten 134 off 131 balls for Maharashtra in Jaipur. Gaikwad has slammed 5,060 runs in List A cricket, at a brilliant strike rate of 102.20.

Gaikwad also made history by becoming the fastest player to score 20 List A tons and 5,000 runs, achieving this feat in just 99 innings.

After being left out of the squad for New Zealand ODIs, Gaikwad, who had scored his maiden ODI ton against South Africa last year, delivered his second ton of the ongoing season and levelled with Ankit Bawne's record for joint-most centuries in the tournament's history, both having 15 each.

While Bawne's tons have come in 101 matches, Gaikwad took just 59 matches to reach there. Gaikwad's consistency is reflected not just in his centuries but also in his numbers across formats. In 59 VHT matches, Gaikwad has slammed 3336 runs at a brilliant average of 65.41 and a strike rate of 105.00.

Gaikwad's fighting 134* in 131 balls, with eight fours and six sixes, took Maharashtra to 249/7, with Vicky Otswal (53 in 82 balls, with two fours and two sixes) posting a valuable fifty.

Goa's run-chase saw Lalit Yadav continuing his fine run with an unbeaten 57* in 67 balls, with five fours and a six, but they fell five runs short, restricted to 244/9 by a fine four-fer from Prashant Solanki (4/56).

