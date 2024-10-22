Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead India A squad for Australia tour

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 22 : Star batter Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead the India A squad for the upcoming tour of Australia, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Monday.

Abhimanyu Easwaran will be Gaikwad's deputy in their upcoming tour. Ishan Kishan and Abishek Porel will be the choice of wicketkeepers for Ruturaj Gaikwad's side.

India A will be travelling to Australia with four seamers which includes Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal, and Navdeep Saini. Meanwhile, India A will have two spinners, Manav Suthar and Tanush Kotian.

BCCI said that the 15-member India A squad will be taking part in two first-class matches against Australia A. The statement added that the India A side will play against India's senior men's team ahead of their Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

"The Men's Selection Committee has picked a 15-member India A squad for the upcoming tour of Australia. India A will play two first-class matches against Australia A in Mackay and Melbourne respectively and then take part in a three-day intra-squad game against Team India (Senior Men) in Perth," BCCI stated.

Mackay will host the first match between India A and Australia A from October 31 till November 3. The second first-class match will be played in Melbourne from November 7 to November 10. Meanwhile, the match between India A and India's senior men's team will lock horns on November 15 in Perth.

India A squad for the tour of Australia: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran (VC), Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Baba Indrajith, Ishan Kishan (WK), Abishek Porel (WK), Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal, Navdeep Saini, Manav Suthar, Tanush Kotian.

