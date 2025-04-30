Ruturaj's appointment as CSK captain set me on cloud 9, says India batter's childhood coach

New Delhi [India], April 30 : Mohan Jadhav, the childhood coach of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper and Indian batter Ruturaj Gaikwad, opened up onthe appointment of his pupil as the captain of the Men in Yellow, saying that it "set him on cloud 9".

In the recent episode of the House of Glory podcast, an initiative by Gagan Narang Sports Foundation, Ruturaj's coach Jadhav engaged in an interesting conversation, discussing everything from Gaikwad's early cricket days to his selection in Team India, as per a press release.

Expressing his feelings about Gaikwad being handed the reins of CSK, Jadhav said, "I was definitely expecting it, but not this early because there were equally talented people already in line. But as and when CSK announced this decision, it set me on cloud nine. We felt like we are finally achieving our aims."

"During his last year as his coach, I gave him the captaincy for the first time. His attitude at that time was astoundingly mature. Reflecting on that, when I see him today as CSK's captain, it really does not astonish me. He was meant for it. And I am sure CSK was on the lookout for someone like him only," he added.

The captaincy pressure and having MS Dhoni around did not affect Ruturaj's batting a bit last season, as he scored 583 runs in 14 matches at an average of 53.00 and a strike rate of 141.16, with a century and four fifties. His best score was 108*. He ended as the second-highest run-getter in the tournament. However, his team ended with seven wins and losses each, missing out on playoffs on the basis of net-run-rate, finishing at fifth.

This season, however, an injury put an end to Gaikwad's season, as he made 122 runs in five matches, averaging 24.40, with two half-centuries. Not only was Gaikwad inconsistent, but he could win only one out of five matches during the season.

Having made his debut for India in 2022, in six ODIs, Gaikwad has scored 115 runs at an average of 19.16, with a half-century and best score is 71. In 23 T20Is, Gaikwad has made 633 runs at an average of 39.56, with a century and four fifties. His best score is 123*.

Speaking about Gaikwad's dedication and maturity towards cricket ever since childhood, Jadhav shared the journey on how he began as a fast bowler when he joined the academy at the age of 3. However, he later shifted focus to his batting and has been a slick 360 degree-batter, now having bagged the captaincy for the 5-time IPL-winning team Chennai Super Kings.

The coach also reflected on his first memory with Gaikwad 15 years ago, when he appeared for the U-14 category trials. What made Gaikwad stand out among other students was his consistency and fast learning skills at such a young age.

