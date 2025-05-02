S Sreesanth suspended for three years by Kerala Cricket Association

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India] May 2 : The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has suspended former Indian cricketer S Sreesanth for three years, citing false and defamatory remarks made against the association amid the controversy surrounding Sanju Samson's omission from India's squad for the ICC Champions Trophy held earlier this year, as per a release from KCA.

The decision was made during a special general body meeting of the KCA held in Ernakulam on Friday, April 30.

Sreesanth, who currently serves as the co-owner of the Kerala Cricket League franchise Kollam Aries, had made critical public comments linking the KCA to Samson's exclusion.

Following these statements, show-cause notices were issued to Sreesanth as well as to three franchise teams, Kollam Aries, Alleppey Team Lead Contender Sai Krishnan, and Alleppey Ripples.

The general body reviewed the responses from the franchises and deemed them satisfactory. As a result, no further action will be taken against them. However, the KCA advised all franchise teams to exercise greater caution when appointing individuals to team management roles.

The association also announced its intention to pursue legal action against Samson's father, Samson Vishwanath, former cricketer Reji Lukose, and a news anchor from the 24x7 news channel, citing defamatory remarks made in public forums against the association.

S. Sreesanth's international cricket career was marked by moments of brilliance, controversy, and resilience across all formats.

Sreesanth made his ODI debut for India in 2005 against Sri Lanka. He was later called up to the Test squad in 2006 for the England series and played a T20 match against South Africa the same year. He was part of India's 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup-winning teams.

Across all formats, he played 90 matches and took 169 wickets at an average of 35.89 and an economy rate of 4.49. His best bowling figure, 6/55, came against England in 2006. In August 2013, the BCCI banned Sreesanth for life, along with teammates Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan, over alleged IPL spot-fixing.

His ban was later reduced to seven years and ended in September 2020. He returned to domestic cricket in 2021, representing Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He also entered the IPL auctions in 2021 and 2022 but went unsold. Sreesanth played 27 Test matches, taking 87 wickets and scoring 281 runs.

In 53 ODIS, he claimed 75 wickets. In T20IS, he played 10 matches and took seven wickets.

In the IPL, he played for Punjab Kings, Kochi Tuskers Kerala, and Rajasthan Royals, taking 40 wickets in 44 matches at an average of 29.85 and an economy of 8.14.

