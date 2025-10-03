SA skipper Laura Wolvaardt England's key target ahead of ICC Women's World Cup opener

Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 3 : Ahead of England's ICC Women's World Cup opener against South Africa, England skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt said that Proteas skipper Laura Wolvaardt is "difficult to get out", so the key would be to have plans in place against her and get early wickets.

Two-time champions England will aim for a winning start against the Proteas, who have reached the semifinals three times. Wolvaardt, the Proteas skipper, is in fine form, having struck a century during the series win over Pakistan away from home in Asian conditions before the tournament. This year, she has made 348 runs in nine innings at an average of 38.66, with a century and a fifty each. Her partnership with Tanzim Brits has been exceptional since 2023, having scored 1,536 runs collectively at an average of 59.07, with six century stands and four fifty stands in 26 innings, the most runs scored by a pair, with India's Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal (1,316 in 18 innings, with five century stands and seven fifty stands) being second.

Speaking to JioStar, Sciver-Brunt said to JioStar, "Wolvaardt is such a big player for South Africa; if you let her get going, it is difficult to get her out. So, we will be putting our plans in place for her. Obviously, they have had a very good opening partnership in the last series they played, so it will be important for us to get their wickets early, and hopefully we can do that."

The ex-England skipper Heather Knight also pointed to South Africa's 'calm leader' Wolvaardt and feels her batting has up ever since she became the captain.

"South Africa is a very good team. We obviously played them recently in a series in South Africa and had some success, but they've got some brilliant players. I think they've done really well under Laura's (Wolvaardt) captaincy. She is a calm leader, and I think her batting has gone to another level since she's been captain. She is going to be a key player for them. Hopefully, we can keep her quiet, but we know we will have to perform very well. It is going to be a tough test first up," said Heather.

Wolvaardt is Proteas' top run-getter in women's ODIs, with 4,651 runs in 110 matches and 109 innings at an average of 48.95, with nine centuries and 35 fifties and best score of 184*. As a captain, having first worn the armband in 2021, she has been sensational, having made 1,523 runs in 32 matches and innings at an average of 56.40, with six centuries and seven fifties. Under her captaincy, SA has won 16 games, lost 15, and one match has ended in a no-result.

Brits, on the other hand, is in ominous form this year, with 643 runs in nine matches and innings at an average of 91.85, with four centuries and a fifty. Her best score is 171* and she is heading into the tournament with a hat-trick of centuries, one against the West Indies and two against Pakistan.

England Squad: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

South Africa Squad: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Chloe Tryon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor