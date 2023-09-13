SA skipper Temba Bavuma completes 5,000 international runs

Potchefstroom [South Africa], September 13 : South African skipper Temba Bavuma completed 5,000 international runs on Tuesday.

He reached this landmark during his side's third ODI against Australia at home.

In the match, he continued with his consistent form, scoring 57 in 62 balls consisting of six boundaries. He formed a 146-run opening stand with Quinton de Kock.

Temba is in scintillating form for Proteas leading upto the World Cup in India this year. In nine ODIs, he has scored 637 runs at an average of 91.00 and a strike rate above 104. He has scored three centuries and two fifties, with the best score of 144.

The skipper has played 56 Tests for SA, scoring 2,997 runs at an average of 35.25. He has scored two centuries and 20 fifties in 97 innings, with the best score of 172.

Temba's best format is ODIs. In 29 ODIs and 28 innings, he has scored 1,367 runs at an average of 56.95 and a strike rate of just above 91. He has five centuries and four fifties, with the best score of 144.

His weakest format is T20Is, scoring 670 runs in 36 matches across 35 innings at an average of 21.61 and a strike rate of 118.16. He has scored just one fifty, with the best score of 72.

Overall in 121 matches across 160 innings, he has scored 5,034 runs at an average of 35.95, with seven centuries and 25 fifties. His best score is 172.

Coming to the match, South Africa was put to bat first by Australia and had an opening stand of 146 runs between Quinton de Kock (82 in 77 balls, 10 fours and two sixes) and skipper Temba Bavuma (57 in 62 balls with six fours).

Following their dismissals, a 76-run stand for the third wicket between Reeza Hendricks (39 in 45 balls with three fours) and Aiden Markram and a 63-run stand for the sixth wicket between Markram and Marco Jansen (32 in 16 balls with four boundaries and a six) guided SA to a big score. Markram ended with an unbeaten 102 in 74 with nine fours and four sixes.

Travis Head (2/39) was the lead bowler for the Aussies. Tanveer Sangha, Nathan Ellis and Marcus Stoinis got one each.

In the chase of 339, Australia started well with 79-run opening stand between David Warner and Travis Head (38 in 24 balls with six fours and a six) and a 61-run second wicket stand between Warner and Mitchell Marsh (29). The stand ended with Warner's run out for 78 off 56 balls, with 10 fours and three sixes.

Following this, Aussies lost the plot with quick wickets and were bundled out for 227 in 34.3 overs.

Gerald Coetzee (4/50) was the pick of the bowlers for SA. Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj took two while Sisanda Magala got one.

The series is still alive, with Australia leading 2-1 with two games to go.

Markram took home the 'Player of the Match' award.

