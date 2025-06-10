SA veteran spinner Keshav Maharaj on path to greatness in eyes of his teammates

New Delhi, [India] June 10 : South Africa veteran spinner Keshav Maharaj is just two Test wickets short of reaching the acclaimed 200 club. And despite the reality that he turned 35 earlier this year, there is no sign that he's slowing down, according to the ICC website.

His teammates highlighted the finger spinner as a key figure for South Africa ahead of their Ultimate Test showdown with Australia in the World Test Championship final on June 11 in London.

Since debuting in November 2016, coincidentally against the Aussies, he's been a regular fixture in the Proteas XI, and it is no fluke that his wicket-taking production continues to be a phenomenon the team not only relies on but expects.

And wickets aren't the only thing South Africa's players have grown to expect from their chief spinner. Maharaj's work ethic, emphatically confirmed by teammates, is about as predictable as it gets.

His fellow bowler Lungi Ngidi was willing to 'put the house' on Maharaj being the first cricketer to arrive at Lord's on Wednesday and commence his preparations while the rest of the team are still starting their mornings back at the team hotel.

"Just the work ethic that he has, I don't think anyone can match it," Lungi Ngidi said as quoted from the ICC website.

"I can probably put my house on it (that) he'll be the first cricketer out there on Wednesday. He will be on the early bus with management; while they're setting up, he's bowling. By the time we arrive, he's probably bowled 10-15 overs already, and the game hasn't even started. That's the type of person Keshav is."

"I'm not surprised that he's about to reach this milestone, and I know there's plenty more to come for him."

With standard-setters like Maharaj on the side, it's no surprise that South Africa strung together seven straight Test wins to climb into World Test Championship calculations. It's an example that's inspired other squad members, like Tristan Stubbs.

"I think he's the most professional cricketer we have," Tristan Stubbs said.

"Always in the gym, always working on his game, trying to get better. Bowls the most balls and he's just really good at his craft and our best professional."

The player who is normally standing right behind the stumps as Keshav sends deliveries down the pitch is wicket-keeper Kyle Verreynne. And unsurprisingly, he's among those that have been singing the bowler's praises ahead of the Ultimate Test.

"His consistency is incredible, but I think the fact that he's so close (to the milestone) is testament to the hard work that he puts in," Kyle Verreynne said.

"I don't think I've seen anyone train as hard as him. He's so diligent with fitness, eating and recovery."

The 'work and sacrifice' that defines Maharaj's place in the squad is part of what has the Proteas believing that they, along with their spinner, are on the precipice of greatness.

"His planning's incredible, so I think it's no surprise that he's South Africa's best Test spinner and probably, at the moment, up there in the top two or three best in the world," Verreynne added.

"So (him) getting to 200 wickets will be incredible and no surprises that he's achieved so much in his career, just based on how much work and preparation he puts into his cricket."

