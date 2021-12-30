SA vs Ind, 1st Test: India just 3 wickets away from historic win (Lunch, Day-5)

Pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj have put India within touching distance of victory reducing hosts to 182 for 7 at lunch here at the SuperSport Park, Centurion on Thursday.

Resuming the day at 94 for 4, the South African team reached the triple-figure mark with skipper Dean Elgar hitting a boundary in the fifth ball of the day to Mohammed Shami. In the 46th over of the South African innings, Shami dropped a caught and bowled chance of well set Dean Elgar on 63.

The Protea captain Elgar punished Indian pacers Shami and Jasprit Bumrah from there on hitting three boundaries. But India finally got the big wicket as Bumrah dismissed Elgar leg before the wicket for 77. Dean Elgar was Bumrah's third wicket in 2nd innings and South Africa's fifth wicket with a score of only 130.

After the fall of Elgar's wicket Quinton de Kock walked in and along with Temba Bavuma took the hosts total past the 150-run mark. The partnership could not last long as Mohammed Siraj got the prized scalp of de Kock. The southpaw inside-edged Siraj's delivery onto the stumps.

In the next over Shami was introduced into the attack and the pacer dismissed Wiaan Mulder for just 1 as India inched closer to victory. Bavuma and debutant Marco Jansen showed some resistance as the hosts managed 182 for 7 till lunch on day-5.

( With inputs from ANI )

