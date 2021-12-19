SA vs Ind: Kohli-led Indian squad begins training for first Test

The Virat Kohli-led Indian Test squad has begun preparation for the South Africa tour ahead of the first Test which gets underway from December 26.

South Africa and India will lock horns in the three-match Test series before the two sides meet in the limited-overs format.

The Indian squad held their first practice session on Saturday to gear up for the South Africa tour.

"#TeamIndia begin preparations for the first Test in Centurion Stadium. First practice session done," BCCI tweeted the pictures from the practice session.

The Indian Test squad arrived in Johannesburg, South Africa on Thursday. Rohit Sharma will be missing the upcoming Test series after the hamstring injury and Priyank Panchal was named as the replacement.

Meanwhile, the All-India Senior selection committee on Saturday named KL Rahul as vice-captain for the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa.

( With inputs from ANI )

