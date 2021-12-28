SA Vs Ind: Ngidi's 6-fer helps hosts claw their way back (Lunch, Day 3)

The hosts are 21/1 after bowling out India to 327 courtesy some excellent bowling from Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada. The visitors could add only 55 runs to the day-1 score losing seven wickets at the SuperSport Park on Tuesday.

After the day-2 game was completely washed out India resumed day-3 at 272/3 centurion KL Rahul could add only one run to his day-1 score as Kagiso Rabada dismissed him with a short delivery caught behind to wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock.

In the space of 13 runs the Indian team was dealt another severe blow as Lungi Ngidi bagged his fourth wicket of the match dismissing Ajinkya Rahane, who fell short of his half-century. Rahane who was struggling for form before this match failed to capitalize on the start he got on day one and was out caught behind by de Kock for 48.

After that, there was no looking back for the Proteas pacers as they ran through the Indian batting line-up. In the very next over Rabada got his second wicket in the form of Ravichandran Ashwin for 4. Four balls later India lost swashbuckling wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant for 8 as Ngidi got his fifth scalp.

India scratched their way to the 300-run mark and at the score of 304, India lost the wicket of Shardul Thakur caught behind to keeper de Kock of Rabada's bowling for just 4.

In the next over Lungi Ngidi got his sixth wicket and wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock got his fourth catch to dismiss Mohammed Shami for 8. India's last wicket showed some resistance as they took the team's total from 308 to 327 with Jaspit Bumrah hitting a couple of boundaries.

Debutant Marco Jansen got his first Test scalp as he dimissed Bumrah for 14 to bowl India out for 327.

Jasprit Bumrah gave India a perfect start with the ball dismissing captain Dean Elgar for one in the very first over. Aiden Markram and Keegan Petersen ensured that there was no more loss of wicket for Proteas as they scored 21/1 till lunch trailing India by 306 runs with 9 wickets in hand.

Brief Scores: SA 21/1 (Keegan Petersen 11*, Aiden Markram 9*, Jasprit Bumrah 1/12) vs India 327/10 (KL Rahul 123, Mayank Agarwal 60, Ajinkya Rahane 48, Lungi Ngidi 6/71, Kagiso Rabada 3/72)

( With inputs from ANI )

