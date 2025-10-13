SA-W vs BAN-W, Women’s World Cup 2025: Shorna Akter Powers Power Bangladesh to 232/6 Against South Africa

Australia Women’s National Cricket Team vs Pakistan Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Bangladesh posted 232 for six after opting to bat against South Africa in a Women’s ODI World Cup match on Monday, October 13, 2025. The innings began slowly as openers Fargana Hoque (30) and Rubya Haider (25) added 53 runs in 16.1 overs for the first wicket. Sharmin Akter contributed 50 off 77 balls while Shorna Akter accelerated with an unbeaten 51 off 35 balls.

South Africa Need 233 Runs to Win | Bangladesh 🇧🇩 🆚 South Africa 🇿🇦 | Match 14 | Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025



13 October 2025 | 3:30 PM | ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam



Captain Nigar Sultana scored 32 and tail-ender Ritu Moni added 19 not out off eight balls to support the total. Left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba was the pick of the South African bowlers with figures of two for 42.

Scorecard:

Bangladesh 232 for 6 in 50 overs (Shorna Akter 51 not out, Sharmin Akter 50; Nonkululeko Mlaba 2/42)

Bangladesh Women (Playing XI): Rubya Haider, Fargana Hoque, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Sobhana Mostary, Fahima Khatun, Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Ritu Moni, Marufa Akter

South Africa Women (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba