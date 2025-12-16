SA-W vs IRE-W 2nd ODI LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch South Africa Women vs Ireland Women Match In India

South Africa Women’s National Cricket Team vs Ireland Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: South Africa Women won ...

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: December 16, 2025 13:13 IST2025-12-16T13:05:56+5:302025-12-16T13:13:32+5:30

SA-W vs IRE-W 2nd ODI LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch South Africa Women vs Ireland Women Match In India | SA-W vs IRE-W 2nd ODI LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch South Africa Women vs Ireland Women Match In India

SA-W vs IRE-W 2nd ODI LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch South Africa Women vs Ireland Women Match In India

Next

South Africa Women’s National Cricket Team vs Ireland Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: South Africa Women won the toss and chose to bat first in the second ODI against Ireland Women at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Tuesday, December 16, 2025. The hosts lead the three-match series 1-0 after a comfortable win in the opening game. The live telecast of the match is available on the Star Sports Network. Fans can also stream the match live on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

South Africa Women vs Ireland Women, 2nd ODI – Live Streaming and Telecast Info

  • Match: South Africa Women vs Ireland Women, 2nd ODI

  • Date: Tuesday, December 16, 2025

  • Time: 1.30 pm IST

  • Venue: St George’s Park, Gqeberha

  • Live Streaming in India: JioHotstar app and website

  • Live Telecast on TV in India: Star Sports Network

South Africa Women vs Ireland Women 2nd ODI Playing XIs

Ireland Women (Playing XI): Sarah Forbes, Gaby Lewis(c), Amy Hunter(w), Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Rebecca Stokell, Arlene Kelly, Cara Murray, Jane Maguire, Aimee Maguire

South Africa Women (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus, Dane van Niekerk, Miane Smit, Karabo Meso(w), Nondumiso Shangase, Eliz-mari Marx, Leah Jones, Tumi Sekhukhune

Open in app
Tags :Live StreamingSouth africa womenirelandCricket News