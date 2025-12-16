SA-W vs IRE-W 2nd ODI LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch South Africa Women vs Ireland Women Match In India

South Africa Women’s National Cricket Team vs Ireland Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: South Africa Women won the toss and chose to bat first in the second ODI against Ireland Women at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Tuesday, December 16, 2025. The hosts lead the three-match series 1-0 after a comfortable win in the opening game. The live telecast of the match is available on the Star Sports Network. Fans can also stream the match live on the Jio Hotstar app and website.
South Africa Women vs Ireland Women, 2nd ODI – Live Streaming and Telecast Info
Match: South Africa Women vs Ireland Women, 2nd ODI
Date: Tuesday, December 16, 2025
Time: 1.30 pm IST
Venue: St George’s Park, Gqeberha
Live Streaming in India: JioHotstar app and website
Live Telecast on TV in India: Star Sports Network
South Africa Women vs Ireland Women 2nd ODI Playing XIs
Ireland Women (Playing XI): Sarah Forbes, Gaby Lewis(c), Amy Hunter(w), Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Rebecca Stokell, Arlene Kelly, Cara Murray, Jane Maguire, Aimee Maguire
South Africa Women (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus, Dane van Niekerk, Miane Smit, Karabo Meso(w), Nondumiso Shangase, Eliz-mari Marx, Leah Jones, Tumi Sekhukhune