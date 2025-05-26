SA-W's Tumi Sekhukhune, Ayanda Hlubi set for a comeback as Proteas announce their squad for upcoming series against WI-W

New Delhi [India] May 26 : South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp, Tumi Sekhukhune and Ayanda Hlubi are set for a comeback in the upcoming series against West Indies starting from 11 June, according to the ICC website.

Kapp returns to the Proteas side after being rested for the recent tri-nation series in Sri Lanka as South Africa prepare to tour the West Indies for three ODIs and as many T20Is from 11 - 23 June.

Alongwith the experienced, seamers Tumi Sekhukhune and Ayanda Hlubi find a place in the squad while Miane Smit earns her maiden T20I call-up. Kapp, Sekhukhune and Hlubi will replace spinner Seshnie Naidu and southpaw Lara Goodall, who were part of the tri-nation series squad against Sri Lanka and India.

The West Indies tour is vital for the Proteas Women to test their resources ahead of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India, especially after a disappointing outing in the tri-nation series.

Proteas women's head coach Mandla Mashimbyi was excited to have the experience of Marizanne, Sekhukhune and Ayanda back into the mix and hoped they'd come with fresh energy to motivate the team to do well. This will also be Mashimbyi's first T20I series as South Africa's head coach.

"Sri Lanka was tough, but we took a lot of positives out of that, and whatever gaps we've picked up, we want to make sure that we brush up on them," Mandla Mashimbyi said.

"It's an exciting white-ball tour ahead in the West Indies, and a fantastic opportunity for the players to continue testing their skills. The more cricket we play, the more we learn about our combinations and individual growth as a team," he added.

Laura Wolvaardt will lead the side and will hope the Proteas replicate their last ODI performance against the West Indies, who are currently on a tour against England.

Proteas Women Squad: Laura Wolvaardt (Captain), Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Miane Smit, Chloe Tryon

All six matches in the series will be played at the Three Ws Oval in Barbados.

West Indies v South Africa fixtures

First ODI: Wednesday, June 11 - Barbados

Second ODI: Saturday, June 14 - Barbados

Third ODI: Tuesday, June 17 - Barbados

First T20I: Friday, June 20 - Barbados

Second T20I: Sunday, June 22 - Barbados

Third T20I: Monday, June 23 - Barbados.

