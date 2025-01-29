SA20 2025: Capitals breath fresh energy into season 3 campaign with Derby victory

Centurion [South Africa], January 29 : A rejuvenated Pretoria Capitals claimed the honours in the Jukskei Derby with a six-wicket bonus point victory over Joburg Super Kings at Centurion on Tuesday evening, as per a release from SA20.

Capitals now move up to 14 points - just one point behind the fourth-placed Super Kings on 15.

Capitals coach Jonathan Trott made wholesale changes with five new players brought into the starting XI.

The captain's armband was also passed to Kyle Verreynne after Rilee Rossouw withdrew due to the birth of his child. Australian duo Ashton Turner and Tom Rogers along with local speedster Gideon Peters were all handed SA20 debuts, while Will Smeed returned to the open the batting alongside new vice-captain Will Jacks.

Knowing that only a victory would keep their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs alive, the Capitals produced their most clinical performance of the season thus far.

Jacks set the tone with the ball, conceding just two runs from his two overs in the Powerplay, which was just the confidence booster the Capitals required.

Super Kings were unable to set any form of a platform, especially after the in-form Devon Conway was forced to leave the field in the third over after being hit on the arm.

Debutant Rogers had JSK skipper Du Plessis caught at short fine-leg before fellow newbie Peters launched his SA20 career in dramatic fashion.

The 26-year-old fast bowler fired in a rasping bouncer to Conway upon his return. The New Zealand international was visibly rushed for pace and only managed a half-hearted pull which he feathered behind to Verreynne.

Showing off his entire skill set in his first six deliveries, Peters switched to a searing yorker that thudded into Moeen Ali's pads and the new Pretoria Capitals express had two wickets in his first over.

He maintained his control and pace throughout his four-over spell to finish with 2/15.

With left-arm spinner Senuran Muthusamy also chipping in with two wickets, it opened the JSK tail for Player of the Match Migael Pretorius to barge through the door with figures of 3/22 to restrict the Super Kings to 99/9.

Capitals were never in any trouble in getting to the 100-run target despite Lutho Sipamla continuing to impress for the Super Kings with another three-wicket haul.

Marques Ackerman held it all together with a 22-ball 39 that ensured the Capitals remained in the race for the playoffs with two matches against MI Cape Town remaining.

"It's been a tough couple of days, so I'm pleased to get the bonus point. We were nice and clinical with the ball and the guys finishing it off with the bat was pleasing. We've only played two games at home earlier, so it was good to come back. There was nice energy out there. In theory, we have two games left but it can become five games. We need to enjoy our game and play with a smile on our faces and that will hold us in good stead for the next two games," captain Verreynne said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor