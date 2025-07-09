SA20 announces Season 4 fixture: MI Cape Town to take on Durban Super Giants in opening match

Johannesburg [South Africa], July 9 : Defending champions MI Cape Town get their title defence underway with a blockbuster clash against Durban's Super Giants on Friday, December 26, 2025 at the picturesque Newlands, as SA20 announced its fixtures for Season 4 on Wednesday, according to a release from SA20.

South Africa's premier franchise T20 league will usher in the holiday season with a bumper Boxing Day opener, promising high-octane action that's set to thrill fans across India, South Africa, and around the world.

December 27 marks the first double-header of Season 4, with Centurion hosting a special derby between Pretoria Capitals and Joburg Super Kings while Paarl Royals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape clash at Boland Park in Paarl.

Kingsmead, home of Durban's Super Giants, will be a hive of activity in the week leading up to the New Year, with the east coast venue welcoming both MI Cape Town (December 28) and Joburg Super Kings (30 December) within the space of a couple of days.

Fans will have the opportunity to toast in the New Year in style with another cracking double-header set for Gqeberha and Cape Town on December 31, 2025. Two-time champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape will welcome the Paarl Royals at an always-jovial St. George's Park, with the excitement building up for MI Cape Town and Pretoria Capitals at Newlands later in the day.

The festivities will continue on New Year's Day when Joburg Super Kings and Durban's Super Giants look to start 2026 on a high note at the Wanderers.

"Announcing the fixtures is always a major milestone for us and signals that we are well on our way to another incredible season. Season 4 of the SA20 will be a unique experience. We have carefully planned the fixtures to make the most of the festive season and school holidays. We want SA20 to be a part of the holiday season festivities in our once-off window for this year. We're also excited to host New Year's Eve and New Year's Day fixtures for the first time. We can't wait to be a part of the New Year's celebrations with the fans," League Commissioner, Graeme Smith said.

Elaborating on the reception SA20 has received in India, he explained, "It's been phenomenal to witness how SA20 has struck a chord with fans in a vibrant cricket market like India. What's truly heart-warming is seeing Indian fans follow emerging SA20 talents like Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Wiaan Mulder, and many others who've honed their skills in the competition. India remains a key market for SA20, and we'd love to see more fans travel to South Africa for the matches. They certainly won't be disappointed."

"The franchises are hard at work behind the scenes strategising around their squads, which will be confirmed at the auction on September 9. It's all systems go to welcome the best international and local players to our stage."

The action continues on January 2nd, 2026, which will be celebrated in style at Boland Park with a mouth-watering Cape derby between Paarl Royals and neighbours MI Cape Town.

Paarl Royals will be looking to continue their impressive record at home, after winning all five of their home matches last season. Incredibly, MI Cape Town achieved the same feat at Newlands in the same season.

The SA20 carnival moves up north to the Highveld for a "Super Saturday" double bout on 3 January when Joburg Super Kings and Sunrisers Eastern Cape trade punches at the Wanderers before Pretoria Capitals and Durban's Super Giants go head-to-head at Centurion.

The Final of the competition will take place on 25 January, with Qualifier 1 scheduled for January 21, the Eliminator on January 22 and Qualifier 2 on January 23. Venues for the Final and the Playoffs will be confirmed on a later date.

