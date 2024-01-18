SA20: Australian World Cup winner Stoinis joins Durban's Super Giants

Johannesburg [South Africa], January 18 : Australian World Cup winner, Marcus Stoinis, has joined Durban's Super Giants (DSG) for the remainder of the SA20. The destructive all-rounder replaces West Indian Nicholas Pooran, bolstering the in-form DSG squad who are currently second on the table with three wins out of three.

The 34-year-old Perth native is a veteran of 127 international matches across formats for Australia, and a further 250 T20 matches worth of experience.

In his T20I career, Stoinis has scored 915 runs in 57 matches and 47 innings at an average of 30.50 and a strike rate of over 145, with two half-centuries. His best score is 78. In his storied T20 career, during which he has represented a lot of franchises worldwide, he has scored 5,198 runs at an average of 30.39 with a strike rate of over 137, with a century and 27 fifties. His best score is 147*.

Stoinis also plays for Indian Premier League outfit Lucknow Super Giants, the affiliate of Durban's Super Giants.

Afghanistan's Naveen-ul-Haq has also linked up with the DSG squad ahead of their big clash against Pretoria Capitals on Thursday evening. Ul-Haq comes in for Richard Gleeson, bringing with him his vast global T20 experience.

Commenting on the new faces, SA20 League Commissioner Graeme Smith said: "We have had an action-packed start to the opening week of Season 2 with some high-quality cricket and entertainment on show. We can see the teams pulling out all the stops and bringing in some world-class players into their squads, it's great to have the calibre of these players joining the League."

Durban Super Giants will take on the Pretoria Capitals on Thursday.

