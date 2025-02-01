SA20: Brevis, Hendricks explosive knocks take MI Cape Town to 27-run win over Pretoria Capitals

Centurion [South Africa], February 1, : Explosive knocks from Reeza Hendricks and Dewald Brevis powered MI Cape Town to a 27 run win over Pretoria Capitals during the ongoing SA20 season at Centurion.

SA20 exploded with an avalanche of runs in the contest between Pretoria Capitals and MI Cape Town at a sold out Centurion on Friday night. Despite lightning and some thundershowers interrupting MI Cape Town's innings, it did nothing to dim the excitement with the capacity crowd being treated to a batting exhibition of the highest order.

With the bowlers having dominated thus far in Season two, it was the turn of the batters to provide the excitement with a sum total of 417 runs pummelled on the night.

These two sides were involved in a similar run-fest last season when they posted a record 462 runs at this very same ground.

Unfortunately for the Centurion faithful, this was the last time they will see their team in action as the Capitals fell 27 runs short of MI Cape Town's 222/3.

Capitals can now no longer qualify for the playoffs with Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Joburg Super Kings advancing to the Eliminator set to be played at Centurion Wednesday, February 5. They finish at second-last spot with two wins, five losses and two no results, giving them 14 points.

MI Cape Town raced out of the starting blocks with the in-form opening pair of Rassie van der Dussen (30 off 20 balls, with a four and three sixes) and Ryan Rickelton (22 off 13 balls, with four boundaries and a six) smashing 45 in just 4.4 overs.

This was only the taster for the main course delivered by Reeza Hendricks and Dewald Brevis. The pair combined Hendricks' elegance and timing with Brevis' power to smash an unbroken 142-run partnership off just 68 balls for the fourth wicket.

The pair matched each other almost run for run with Hendricks finishing on 77 not out off 44 balls (four boundaries and five sixes) and Brevis 73 not out off 32 balls (six fours and sixes each).

During the run-chase, there was a 72-run stand for the second wicket between Will Jacks (39 in 22 balls, with five fours and a six) and Will Smeed (52 in 36 balls, with nine fours). Fine cameos came from Ashton Turner (22 in eight balls, with a four and two sixes) and Keagan Lion-Cachet (34* in 18 balls, with two fours and two sixes), however, they still fell 27 runs short, restricted to 195/8.

Rashid Khan (2/25) and Corbin Bosch (2/40) were top bowlers for MICT.

"Absolutely (happy) for us to have a few wins on the bounce and play beautiful cricket. I am so excited for the boys! We played so great as a team and it is even better off the field," Brevis said as quoted by an SA20 press release.

"I have been working really hard in my off time. It is the quiet time where you graft on your game and speak to the people who really care and most importantly enjoy the game and play with a smile and do whatever you can for the team."

"I am playing the way I was playing when I was a little boy and got onto the scene. There was a time when I listened quite a bit when you try too many things and be too clever for the game but I am just watching the ball now," he concluded.

"Batted nicely in parts but just didn't find the rhythm. Key wickets at key times left us short. I think it was a good wicket and I think we had a chance - just did not pull it off," Capitals captain Kyle Verreynne said.

"Our first five games came in 8-9 days or something like that. If you do not get off to a good start, it is tough to bring that back. In saying that, I think we played nice cricket and lost games along the way which is disappointing. Been tough to get that rhythm and momentum. That is why we are where we are," he concluded.

The two teams will meet again on Sunday at Newlands before MI Cape Town head to St George's Park for their Qualifier 1 clash against Paarl Royals at St George's Park on Tuesday, February 4.

