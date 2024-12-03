Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3 : Building on its remarkable reception over the past two years, SA20, South Africa's premier T20 franchise tournament, celebrated its growing popularity with 'SA20 India Day'. The inaugural edition of 'SA20 India Day', recently held in Mumbai, reaffirms the league's commitment to strengthen the enduring relationship between India and South Africa by fostering cultural and sporting connections.

The 'SA20 India Day' witnessed in attendance ,Graeme Smith, League Commissioner, Dinesh Karthik, SA20 India Ambassador and Mark Boucher, SA20 Ambassador, who discussed the league's journey and vision, to firmly establish itself as one of the premier T20 franchise league competitions outside of India. The upcoming edition - Season 3 - which aims to deliver unforgettable and Incredible experiences, kicks off on January 9, 2025, with the final taking place at the Wanderers on February 8, 2025.

Speaking about 'SA20 India Day', Graeme Smith, League Commissioner, said, "India is a key strategic market and an important part of SA20's vision. The support and enthusiasm from Indian fans over the past two seasons have been Incredible. The 'SA20 India Day' is a testament to the league's growing popularity and acceptance here. With six IPL franchises involved, we've raised South African cricket to a global standard with the best of local talent playing alongside some of the best international stars. We ensured that we create a product that resonates with fans worldwide, and in India, where we have received plenty of support. The future holds immense opportunities, and we can't wait to witness how the league unravels itself in this part of the world," as quoted by a release from SA20.

Dinesh Karthik, SA20 India Ambassador, expressed his excitement on being the first Indian to debut in the league, "It's amazing to see how SA20 is creating opportunities for players and building a bridge between South Africa and India. This league has a bright future ahead. The enthusiasm of Indian fans is unmatched, and I'm confident SA20 will continue to grow in their hearts and deliver Incredible experiences."

Mark Boucher, SA20 Ambassador, shed light on how the league has had a direct impact on the sport in South Africa, "The SA20 has provided young players with an opportunity to showcase their true potential while constantly nurturing growth in South Africa's talent pool. Over the past two seasons, we've witnessed Incredible performances, with some players even graduating to represent the Proteas. This league doesn't just benefit emerging talent; it also elevates the game of established players, who have further honed their skills by competing alongside international stars. The SA20 has truly been a saving grace for South African cricket."

Staying true to solidifying grassroots, in alignment with 'Schools SA20', the 'SA20 India Day' also witnessed the guests interact with budding cricketers from Mumbai, with each player walking away with customized merchandise together with a picture of their favourite SA20 stars. 'Schools SA20', launched earlier this year in South Africa, is an extension of SA20's mission to continue to provide opportunities for young cricketers in South Africa, building on the success of the Rookie Draft System*the League introduced for players in Season 2.

As the SA20 gears up for another season, with some of the top batters and bowlers in attendance, the league is poised to leave an indelible mark across the world. With a continued focus on capitalizing on the growing reception and enthusiasm, it has garnered in India, SA20 aims to further strengthen its presence and appeal in the country.

Rookie Draft System

1. A new addition in Season 2 playing regulations, and is the League's initiative to expose more young talent to a global stage and to some of the world's best coaches and players

2. The first season was a huge success, with five of the six rookies drafted being incorporated into core squads for Season 3

3. The Season 2 rookie draft was a significant milestone, with 80 players aged 22 or under and without prior SA20 experience going up for selection

4. Teams are required to include a minimum of 10 South African players in their 19-player squad, ensuring strong local representation

5. Each team can have a maximum of seven overseas players

6. Each team to include a Rookie player, who must be South African

7. The strong focus on grassroots has enabled the SA20 deliver stars such as Nqaba Peter and Ottniel Baartman to make it into the Proteas squad

Schools SA20

1. The introduction of 'Schools SA20' is designed to discover and nurture cricket talent among both girls and boys across South Africa

2. The competition will run from September 2024 to March 2025, with schools from all 16 cricket provinces competing for the coveted title of Schools SA20 champions

3. Over 370 boys' school teams and more than 200 girls' school teams will participate with over 1000 matches being played

4. SA20 and CSA launched a dedicated girls' competition, which will be a key part of the Proteas' U19 Girls team's preparation for the ICC U19 Women's World Cup in Malaysia in 2025.

