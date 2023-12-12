SA20 coaches weigh in as 30-day countdown for season 2 begins

New Delhi [India], December 12 : With only 30 days to go until the opening match of Season 2 on January 10, 2024, between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Joburg Super Kings at St George's Park in Gqeberha, the team coaches are also starting to feel the excitement in the build-up.

"The way South Africa's cricket-loving public embraced the tournament was wonderful to see. Season 1 gave a glimpse of what the SA20 can be in the years to come: competitive cricket, a terrific fan following and plenty of young talent from South Africa. I'm looking forward to more of the same in Season 2. The atmosphere in our home venue, Wanderers, in particular, was amazing. Fittingly, the quality of cricket was top-notch. We have retained our core from last year and made some fresh additions to the squad via the auction. We're looking forward to putting up another competitive campaign this year," Joburg Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming said.

Season 2 will also see new coaches at the helm of the two Western Cape teams, MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals, respectively, and Robin Peterson and Shane Bond cannot wait to get a taste of SA20.

"Coaching in the SA20 is a big honour for me," Peterson said. "South Africa's cricketing talent makes it special, and I believe this season will be even more spectacular. We have taken the lessons from the first season and come up with a squad that we have a lot of confidence in. Armed with seasoned internationals and talented youngsters, we're set for the season ahead. We are excited to reconnect with our amazing fans, who turned up to the stadiums in huge numbers in the first season. We want to put on a show for them and entertain them by playing the MI brand of cricket."

"I will be coming back to South Africa after a gap of 10 years so I'm really excited, as it's a really cool place to play cricket," the New Zealand legend, Bond, said.

"I watched the league from the outside in the first season, and it seemed great on the tele, with amazing crowds turning up for the games. I'm really excited at the opportunity to work with Miller's, Ngidi's and Shamsi's in our setup. The passion and popularity for cricket is obviously huge in South Africa, especially when you talk about white ball competitions like the SA20."

Durban's Super Giants coach, Lance Klusener, is also certainly ready to get cracking.

"We're in it to win it, no doubt! The first step to that is to make the playoffs. We have a very well-balanced squad of players to challenge any team on any surface. I am looking forward to the challenge." Klusener said.

Pretoria Capitals coach Graham Ford is equally excited to get the new season underway.

"Season 1 was thoroughly enjoyable and I personally am really looking forward to once again having the privilege of witnessing the energy, excitement, commitment and passion of the Capitals players. Our aim will be to further expand and develop the exciting and enjoyable brand of cricket produced by the Capitals in Season 1," Ford said.

"We are very excited for January and SA20 2024," Sunrisers Eastern Cape coach Adi Birrell said. "Every team has got stronger this year so it will be a challenge to defend the trophy. We can't wait for our first match against the Joburg Super Kings on January 10th. We had terrific support last season and we look forward to the unique St George's Park vibe swinging us along. Last season was a huge success for cricket in South Africa and I am sure the public as a whole will help showcase this to be one of the premier T20 leagues around the globe."

As temperatures rise, so does the excitement for the second season of SA20, starting on January 10, 2024. With only 30 days to go until the first ball, the League is celebrating this milestone by introducing the first-ever SA20 ice lolly.

In many stadiums around the country, lollies and ice creams are synonymous with summer and a day at the cricket. As part of the countdown to the start of South Africa's premier T20 League, the SA20 Lolly ice cream truck will make its way around the six cities of Durban, Gqeberha, Paarl, and Cape Town during the holiday season before heading up country to Johannesburg and Pretoria in the new year.

South Africa's top cricket superstars, Proteas legends and personalities will be joining in on the SA20 Lolly fun around the country, spreading the excitement and 'gees' this summer.

The League invites fans to be a part of this deliciously exciting experience while having a lolly to make you jolly to celebrate SA20 cricket this summer! Follow the buzz with #SA20Lolly and be ready to indulge in the incredible taste of summer!

