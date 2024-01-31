SA20: Durban's Super Giants book Qualifier 1 spot at Newlands

Durban [South Africa], January 31 : SA20 table-toppers, Durban's Super Giants, have booked their place in Qualifier 1 of the Playoffs at Newlands on 6 February, after extending their winning streak in their final home match of the season on Tuesday evening.

The Super Giants moved up to 32 points after claiming a third consecutive victory with an eight-run win over Pretoria Capitals, who remain at the bottom of the table with nine points.

Matthew Breetzke was once again the cornerstone of DSG's batting performance, with a sparkling 73 off 46 balls, which earned the stylish right-hander a second consecutive Player of the Match award.

Fast bowler, Junior Dala, then delivered an inspired performance in the field with a stunning catch on the boundary before following it up with 5/26 to help restrict the Capitals to 166/9 in response to DSG's 174/9.

Breetzke and Quinton de Kock were in the mood early on to offset the early loss of Tony de Zorzi, as the Super Giants powered to 71/1 within the Power Play.

Breetzke has been in fine form throughout the competition with his stylish cover drive becoming a trademark of SA20 Season 2.

He was the chief aggressor in the 51-run partnership with De Kock for the second wicket before Adil Rashid had the latter caught at long-off for 16.

Breetzke maintained the momentum to bring up his half-century - his second consecutive fifty - off just 30 balls.

But it was at this stage that Senuran Muthusamy began utilising his vast knowledge of the local conditions to spin the home team into a web.

Muthusamy (3/25) initially removed Breetzke for 73 (46 balls, 10x4, 3x6) followed by Keemo Paul (0) before silencing the entire Kingsmead crowd when he had the dangerous Heinrich Klaasen (30 off 18 balls) caught at cover just when he was finding his rhythm.

Daryn Dupavillion also finished strongly for the Capitals with 3/25 as DSG lost eight wickets for 98 runs.

The Capitals' run chase failed to take off, after opener Phil Salt was dismissed with the second ball.

Will Jacks played a lone hand of 41 as the Capitals faltered against Dala's impressive pace.

Rilee Rossouw's laboured 10 off 27 balls was a clear indication of the Capitals' struggles.

"In the back end, it got close but we controlled it well in the middle - Noor, Naveen and Junior Dala gave us that cushion at the back end. It's a pleasing sign that everyone is standing up when needed. Hopefully we can go all the way into the competition," Super Giants captain, Keshav Maharaj said after the match.

On the other hand, Capitals' captain, Wayne Parnell, has not given up hope of his team qualifying for the playoffs with only two matches against fellow strugglers MI Cape Town remaining.

"I still feel after the start they had, probably 230-240 was on. To restrict them to 170 was great. We needed one big partnership in our chase," he said.

"We have lost crucial moments in various games. There is still a lot to play for, we have two more games to go and we will see where we are after that," he added.

