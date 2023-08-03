SA20: MI Cape Town announce player retentions ahead of upcoming auction

Cape Town/ Mumbai, Aug 3 MI Cape Town on Thursday announced the player retentions ahead of the upcoming auctions of SA20.

The South African core is retained with Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton -- who picked up multiple honours at 2023 CSA awards as 'Division 1 One-Day Cup Player of the Season' and 'Domestic Players’ Player of the Season' -, Grant Roelofsen, Delano Potgieter, George Linde, Duan Jansen and Beuran Hendricks.

Last season's wildcard pick Jofra Archer and speedster Olly Stone continue with MI Cape Town for the second season.

Meanwhile, the players joined the pre-signings, including Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran and Tom Banton.

The likes of Ziyaad Abrahams, Wesley Marshall, Odean Smith and Waqar Salamkheil have been released along with Tim David and Henry Brooks who were signed as in-season replacement players.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor