SA20: MI Cape Town seek fortune reversal against Paarl Royal at Newlands

Cape Town [South Africa], January 4 : The defending champions MI Cape Towns have yet to get out of the starting blocks in Season 4, having only collected two points from an abandoned fixture after four matches thus far.

Considering the amount of talent within the MI Cape Town squad, all-rounder George Linde feels that with a bit of good fortune coming their way, the results are bound to change, as per a release from SA20.

George Linde believes MI Cape Town's poor results are more due to bad luck and small mistakes than to a lack of ability. He says the squad has plenty of experience, knows how to bounce back and has the fight to turn things around, backing them to perform better at Newlands.

"I just feel like we're a little bit unlucky at times. A few mistakes here and there. It happens in cricket. But I reckon we have a good chance of beating them at Newlands. There's a lot of experience in the squad. One thing I know is these guys know how to bounce back. One thing this team can show is fight," Linde said.

MI Cape Town hold the advantage of never having lost to Paarl Royals in three previous encounters at Newlands.

It is for this reason that Royals all-rounder Sikandar Raza feels the visitors cannot rest on their laurels after their nail-biting one-run victory over their rivals at Boland Park on Friday evening.

"The good thing about these high-profile leagues is that momentum swings here and there but what a win does to you, it gives you confidence," said Raza, who is the first Zimbabwean to play in SA20.

"We've seen what they can do, they've seen what we can do, the beauty about cricket is if you're not evolving, if you're not trying to stay ahead, the opposition will definitely catch you. So, I think what's really important for the next game is that how best can we do what we did today better because if we stay the same, then I think it's going to be difficult to win the game," said Raza.

"You have to do things better and we have to do it better because they will come up with better plans. The real challenge is, can we do what we did today better."

Raza made a major impact on his SA20 debut with the off spinner claiming 3/27 with the ball, including the big wickets of MI Cape Town openers Ryan Rickelton and Rassie van der Dussen.

He was just grateful that he could show off his talents and skills in Betway SA20.

"When this opportunity opened up, I thought I'll take this opportunity when Paarl came and I'm truly humbled by the fact that they've decided to sign me," Raza reflected.

"I think the crowd and on TV that I've watched, the crowd plays a huge part, so I'm lucky enough to actually experience that and all the stories that I've heard about this league are actually true.

"I think what's cool about this League, of course the standard is pretty high, it is great for my own cricket growth and development and also I always believe once a Zimbabwean goes somewhere, he tries to open doors for other Zimbabweans, so that was also the case because there hasn't been any Zimbabwean that has played SA20 in those three years."

