SA20: Pretoria Capitals to square off against Sunrisers Eastern Cape at Centurion

Centurion [South Africa], January 5 : The Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape will resume their intense rivalry when these two formidable sides meet in the ongoing SA20 at Centurion on Monday.

Having squared off in eight previous encounters, the contest remains deadlocked at four wins apiece, setting the stage for another electrifying showdown, as per the SA20 website.

Sunrisers, of course, won the most crucial encounter between these two sides when they beat the Capitals in the inaugural Betway SA20 final at the Wanderers in 2023.

Since then, Sunrisers have continued their upward trajectory, winning back-to-back championships and finishing as runners-up in Season 3, whereas the Capitals have failed to reach similar heights again.

Despite the Capitals' struggles over the past two seasons, they have remained competitive against the Sunrisers, emerging triumphant in both home encounters at Centurion in 2024 and 2025.

In fact, Tristan Stubbs' side have yet to beat the Capitals on their home patch in Centurion since the advent of Betway SA20. However, they have won a semifinal in Season 1 and Qualifier 2 at the Highveld venue in 2023 and 2025, respectively.

Both teams will be champing at the bit to get back out on the park after having their weekend matches abandoned without a ball being bowled.

After two opening losses, the Capitals bounced back with a crucial 85-run bonus point victory over MI Cape Town on New Year's Eve, while the Sunrisers will be eager to return to winning ways after going down to the Paarl Royals at St George's Park in their last encounter of 2025.

Betway SA20 fans can also look forward to the Capitals unleashing their new arrival West Indian T20 legend Andre 'Dre' Russell at Centurion today after his recent arrival in the country.

Russell is a two-time T20 World Cup champion and a serial winner of franchise T20 Leagues around the world.

