SA20: Pretorius shines as Paarl Royals beat MI Cape Town by 6 wickets

Paarl [South Africa], January 16 : Rising star Lhuan-dre Pretorius is fast making himself an instant SA20 hero, scoring a second blazing half-century in Paarl Royals' Cape derby six-wicket win over neighbours MI Cape Town at Boland Park on Wednesday.

Pretorius smashed three sixes and eight boundaries in 52-ball 83 to follow up his 97 on debut at the same ground.

The 18-year-old has certainly become a fan favourite of the Royals in quick time.

Chasing down MI Cape Town's 158/4, Pretorius benefitted from two dropped catches to power the home team to victory by six wickets to avenge Monday night's defeat at Newlands.

The powerful left-hander struck the ball sweetly all around Boland Park but was particularly severe on left-arm spinner George Linde with a couple of sixes over the leg-side boundary.

Pretorius' innings was only ended through a magnificent piece of fielding from MI Cape Town captain Rashid Khan (1/22), who threw the stumps down with a direct hit.

But Pretorius had already done the major damage which allowed Royals skipper David Miller to comfortably take his team over the line with an undefeated 22.

MI Cape Town had earlier battled towards a competitive total due to Rassie van der Dussen's 91 not out off 64 balls (five fours and five sixes).

Reeza Hendricks provided support with a solid 30 in 27 balls, with a four and six, but once he was clean bowled for the second time by Royals mystery spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rahman the home team took control.

Mujeeb (2/27) along with Sri Lankan debutant Dunith Wellalage (0/17) and Joe Root (1/24) utilised the spin friendly conditions to their advantage as they tightened the noose around the MI Cape Town middle-order.

It proved to be the difference on the night as the Royals moved into joint second place with the Joburg Super Kings on eight points. MI Cape Town remains top of the table with nine points, but has played one game more than their two closest rivals.

