SA20 remains biggest prize in South African cricket

New Delhi, Jan 7 SA20 remains the biggest prize in South African cricket with a total prize money of R70 million on offer for Season 2.

The winners of the competition – who will be crowned at Newlands on 10 February - are set to walk away with a handsome R34 million. The runners-up will claim a R16.25 million share of the prize money, with third and fourth place receiving R8.9 million and R7.85 million respectively. Fifth and sixth place will also receive R2.5 million and R2.0 million each.

The inaugural SA20 Season 1 was an unprecedented success with spectators streaming through the turnstiles at all six venues around the country. Fans were treated to high-quality T20 cricket along with an entertainment experience second to none. The players were certainly inspired by playing in front of packed stadiums and raised their performances to the next level. Sunrisers Eastern Cape captain, Aiden Markram, was the best performer and was awarded the Player of the Season Award in Season 1.

There is great incentive to follow in Markram’s footsteps with R350 000 in prize money allocated for the Player of the Season. Paarl Royals’ opener, Jos Buttler, claimed the Batter of the Season and Sunrisers Eastern Cape left-arm spinner, Roelof van der Merwe, the Bowler of the Season. Both these awards will have prize money of R200 000 each.

The introduction of the “Rookie” for Season 2 will also intensify the battle for the Rising Star of the Season, which offers R100 0000 to the winner. Pretoria Capitals all-rounder, Eathan Bosch, holds the title after Season 1.

SA20 Season 2 gets underway on 10 January at St George’s Park between defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Joburg Super Kings.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor