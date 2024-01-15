SA20: Royals march on with thrilling 10-run victory against Pretoria Capitals

Centurion, Jan 15 The Pretoria Capitals and Paarl Royals served up a thrilling SA20 run-fest in Game 6, here. The locals streamed through the turnstiles for the Capitals’ first home game of Season 2, and were given their money’s worth with over 400 runs scored between the teams and a close last-over finish.

Unfortunately, it was not to be for the home team and crowd, with the Royals doing “the double” over the Capitals with the visitors clinching a tense 10-run victory. The Royals were also victorious on Friday evening at Boland Park.

The Paarl outfits seamers’ experience proved to be the difference on the day, as they restricted the Capitals to 200/7 in response to their 210/3.

Player of the Match, Lungi Ngidi, set the tone upfront with two wickets in the first over of the Capitals’ run chase, when he removed both Phil Salt and Theunis de Bruyn before returning at the death to claim a further two wickets to finish with figures of 4/39.

But it was West Indies international, Obed McCoy, who showed his immense value by holding his nerve during a frenetic final over.

McCoy was tasked with defending just 14 runs off the last six deliveries.

But that was only the beginning of the drama with McCoy suffering from severe cramp which required assistance from the Royals medical team after each delivery.

The left-armer showed great character to close out the over as he delivered a mixture of slower balls and cutters that deceived Capitals tailender Hardus Viljoen.

The match was in the balance throughout with Rilee Rossouw (82 off 45 balls, 10x4, 4x6) and Will Jacks (58 off 34 balls, 6x4, 4x3) spearheading the Capitals’ chase with a partnership of 147 off only 77 balls.

It was a SA20 record for any wicket at Centurion, eclipsing the 141-run partnership that David Miller and Mitchell van Buuren had put together for the Royals earlier in the day.

Miller and Van Buuren were excellent for Royals, after opener Jos Buttler (39) had set the platform.

Van Buuren, in particular, showed how much he has matured since Season 1 with a rollicking 72 not out off 40 balls (7x4, 3x6).

It is not often that Royals captain Miller (75*, 8x4, 3x6) plays second fiddle in a partnership, but he was content to play the supporting role until he exploded in the final over when he struck Eathan Bosch for three sixes.

Miller’s last over pyrotechnics ultimately preserving the Royals’ unbeaten start to Season 2.

Centurion also saw the first “Betway SA20 Catch a R2 million” prize winner today with Jochen Grobler claiming a clean one-handed catch off a Jacks strike into the crowd.

