Sachin, KL Rahul, Rishabh grace Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 : Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar arrived at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony on Saturday.

He came for the ceremony along with his wife, Anjali Tendulkar. One of the greatest cricketers, Sachin has also played for the Mumbai Indians (MI), the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise owned by Reliance Industries, and is its mentor.

India opener KL Rahul arrived for the ceremony along with his wife and actress Athiya Shetty and brother-in-law Ahan Shetty.

With 7,948 runs in 197 international matches, including 17 hundreds, KL Rahul has played some valuable knocks for Team India in crucial situations.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who recently won the ICC T20 World Cup with Men in Blue, also came for the event.

Anant, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Radhika, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields on July 12.

The wedding ceremony, attended by a star-studded guest list from Bollywood, business, and politics included Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and international star Kim Kardashian.

The wedding celebration of Radhika and Anant Ambani took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Radhika Merchant continued to captivate throughout the festivities with her style and grace.

For her vidai ceremony, following her marriage in a traditional ivory and red lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Radhika opted for a stunning sindoori red ensemble crafted by Manish Malhotra.

The ensemble was completed with a Banarasi silk dupatta and a veil cascading into a dramatic train, creating a picture of timeless elegance.

Adding to her regal appearance were heirloom jewellery pieces passed down through generations, embellished with gold, diamonds, and emeralds.

Each accessory, from the choker to the mang tika, contributed to Radhika's majestic presence on her special day.

The celebrations continue with 'Mangal Utsav,' the wedding reception on July 14.

