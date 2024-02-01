"Sachin meets TENDULKAR": Former India star shares glimpse of heartwarming encounter with fan

New Delhi [India], February 1 : Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shared a special moment of his meeting with a fan.

Sachin on Thursday posted a video on X, when he encountered a fan who wore a Mumbai Indians jersey with Tendulkar I miss you imprinted on the back.

"Sachin meets TENDULKAR. It fills my heart with joy when I see so much love showered on me. It is the love from the people that keeps coming from unexpected corners which makes life so special," Sachin wrote on X.

The batting maestro signed an autograph for him and even posed for a picture with the fan. Sachin also complimented that fan for wearing a helmet while driving a scooty.

The fan who was overwhelmed with emotion said, "I am really happy I met my god today."

The former cricketer is considered as the greatest batter to have played the game. With 34,357 runs in 664 international appearances at an average of 48.52, Sachin is the highest run-scorer in international cricket. He has scored 100 centuries and 164 half-centuries, most in international cricket. He is the only player to have a century of centuries.

With 18,426 runs in ODIs and 15,921 runs in Tests, Sachin also has the highest runs in both formats. He is the first player to hit an ODI double hundred and to have played 200 Test matches.

He also has 201 international wickets to his name, making him a very useful part-time spin bowling option. With a total of 664 international appearances, he is the most-capped player of all time.

He was a part of the Indian Team which won the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011.

Sachin has played six IPL seasons from 2008-2013, all for Mumbai Indians, where he has scored a total of 2334 runs in 78 matches at an average of 34.84. Sachin has 13 fifties and one hundred under his belt, hitting 29 sixes and 295 fours with a strike rate of 119.82. He won the 2013 edition of the tournament with the franchise as a player.

