Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and his family met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday, February 6, 2025.

#WATCH | Delhi: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and family meet President of India Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/bPdqYFISQ7 — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2025