Sachin Tendulkar as Batting Consultant? Former Cricketer Makes Bold Suggestion Ahead of BGT 2024–25 Australia vs India Test Series

As the Indian team prepares for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, former cricketer WV Raman has proposed a bold suggestion to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Raman has advised the BCCI to consider roping in cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar as a batting consultant for the series, citing the struggles of Indian batters for consistency and form.

I think that #TeamIndia could benefit if they have the services of #Tendulkar as the batting consultant in their prep for the #BGT2025. Enough time between now and the 2nd test. Roping in consultants is rather common these days. Worth a thought? #bcci#Cricket — WV Raman (@wvraman) November 13, 2024

Raman, who was a contender for the coaching role during the selection process, took to social media to make the recommendation. He pointed out that there is enough time before the second Test, which starts on December 1, for the idea to be implemented.

"I think that Team India could benefit if they have the services of Tendulkar as the batting consultant in their preparation for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2025. Enough time between now and the 2nd Test. Roping in consultants is rather common these days. Worth a thought?" Raman posted on X (formerly Twitter) on November 13.

Read Also | Fans Climb Trees To Watch Virat Kohli’s Net Session in Perth Ahead of BGT 2024–25 AUS vs IND Test Series (Watch Video)

While the first Test of the series will begin on November 22, the second Test offers a window of nearly three weeks for the BCCI to consider Raman's suggestion.

Indian batters, particularly stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, have been underperforming in recent matches. In the recently concluded Test series against New Zealand, Rohit managed just 91 runs and Kohli 93 runs in three Tests. With the outcome of the World Test Championship standings hanging in the balance, Raman's suggestion comes at a crucial time.

Since his appointment as head coach, Gambhir has brought in Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate as assistant coaches, with Morne Morkel also joining as bowling coach. Tendulkar, who retired from international cricket in 2013, has not served in a formal coaching role for Team India but has been involved as a mentor for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

The BCCI now faces the question of whether to act on Raman’s proposal ahead of the critical Australia series.