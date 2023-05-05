Sachin Tendulkar celebrates 50th birthday with family in Konkan

Sachin Tendulkar, the cricket legend, recently celebrated his 50th birthday with his family at a scenic resort in Konkan. The Master Blaster, who received an outpouring of birthday wishes from fans and the cricketing community, shared on social media that a half-century in life requires celebrating with loved ones

He celebrated his birthday with his family in Konkan, and he shared a photo on social media that showcased Marathi culture. The picture featured Tendulkar posing alongside his wife Anjali and daughter Sara Tendulkar, garnering attention from his fans.

It's not every day that you hit a half-century, but when you do, it's worth celebrating with the ones who matter the most. Recently celebrated a special 50 in a quiet serene village with my team - my family! ❤️



PS: Missed Arjun a lot as he is busy with the IPL. pic.twitter.com/KjIrRvciOu — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 5, 2023

During his trip to Konkan, Sachin Tendulkar shared a photo of himself sitting beside a clay stove. Sachin has a personal interest in cooking and has previously prepared meals for his family. On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, he even shared a video with his fans where he demonstrated how to make sesame laddus.