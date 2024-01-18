Sachin Tendulkar Deepfake Video: Mumbai Cyber Police Files FIR Against Gaming Site and FB Page

The Mumbai Cyber Police has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against an unnamed gaming website and a Facebook page in connection with a deepfake video featuring cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. The FIR comes after Tendulkar himself raised concerns about the manipulated video on Monday, cautioning the public about its misuse to promote an undisclosed app.

Tendulkar spotted his deepfake video and took to X cautioning his fans and the public, and asked people to report such applications, videos and advertisements. In the deepfake video, Sachin Tendulkar's face and voice were manipulated to create a misleading narrative, making it appear as if he was endorsing a particular gaming application.

These videos are fake. It is disturbing to see rampant misuse of technology. Request everyone to report videos, ads & apps like these in large numbers.



Social Media platforms need to be alert and responsive to complaints. Swift action from their end is crucial to stopping the… pic.twitter.com/4MwXthxSOM — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 15, 2024

“These videos are fake. It is disturbing to see rampant misuse of technology. Request everyone to report videos, ads & apps like these in large numbers. Social media platforms need to be alert and responsive to complaints. Swift action from their end is crucial to stopping the spread of misinformation and fake news. @GoI_MeitY, @Rajeev_GoI and @MahaCyber1," Sachin Tendulkar wrote. He also tagged the Maharashtra Cyber Police, Union Electronics and Information Technology Ministry and Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrashekar, in his tweet.

Following Tendulkar's social media post, Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar took to 'X' to say that they will be implementing tighter rules under the IT Act to ensure compliance by platforms.

“#DeepFakes and misinformation powered by #AI are a threat to Safety&Trust of Indian users and represents harm & legal violation that platforms hv to prevent and take down. Recent Advisory by @GoI_MeitY requires platforms to comply wth this 100%. We will be shortly notifying tighter rules under IT Act to ensure compliance by platforms,” he wrote.

Notably, actors Tom Hanks and Rashmika Mandanna have also fallen victim to deepfakes recently. Deepfakes involve the manipulation of images or recordings to misrepresent individuals, creating content that falsely portrays them as saying or doing things they never did.