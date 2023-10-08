Sachin Tendulkar extends greetings to IAF personnel on foundation day

New Delhi [India], October 8 : Cricket legend and honourary Group Captain Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday wished Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel and their families on Air Force Day which is being celebrated in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

Sachin Tendulkar took to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account to send greetings to the IAF personnel and their families.

The 50-year-old said that he wears the Indian Air Force uniform with great honour and cherishes being a part of the IAF.

Tendulkar added that he felt the same way each time he wore the blues when he played for Team India.

"On the occasion of the 91st anniversary of the IAF, I extend my congratulations to all personnel and families of the IAF. I thank the Indian Air Force for giving me an opportunity to don the blues. I wear the uniform with great pride and honour and I cherish being a part of the IAF. I felt the same way each time I wore the blues when I played for India," Sachin Tendulkar said in a video on X.

The Master Blaster became a part of the Indian Air Force with the rank of group captain in 2010 and was the first sportsperson to confer honorary and also the first without an aviation background to get the honour.

Air Force Day marks the official induction of the Indian Air Force (IAF) into the country's armed forces, which was established on 8 October 1932.

Every year, the day is celebrated in the presence of the Indian Air Force chief and senior officers. The Air Force was officially raised as the supporting force of the Royal Air Force of the United Kingdom in 1932 and the first operational squadron was created in 1933.

