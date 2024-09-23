Sachin Tendulkar extends whishes to Indian team after historic double gold in Chess Olympiad

New Delhi [India], September 23 : India batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar extended wishes to the Indian team for securing two gold medals in both the men's and women's events at the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Chess Olympiad.

India delivered a remarkable performance at the FIDE Chess Olympiad in Budapest, securing gold medals in both the men's and women's events on Sunday.

"Two Golds , One Nation! Congratulations to both our men's and women's teams for securing the first spot at the ChessOlympiad2024," Sachin wrote on X while extending wishes to the Indian team.

https://x.com/sachin_rt/status/1838091679196491976

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also extended wishes to the Indian team and said that the whole country is proud of them.

"Indian players created history in the Chess Olympiad. The men's team won the gold medal for the first time in the open section. The Indian team has also won gold for the first time in the women's category. Many congratulations to all the players and team members. The whole country is proud of you all. Jai Hind," Priyanka wrote on X.

https://x.com/priyankagandhi/status/1838083995877200238

India's men's team, comprising D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi, and Pentala Harikrishna, triumphed over Slovenia to clinch the gold medal. Wins from Gukesh and Erigaisi gave India a 2-0 lead, and Praggnanandhaa's subsequent victory, along with a draw from Vidit, sealed the gold with a 3.5-0.5 victory.

Meanwhile, the Indian women's team, featuring Harika Dronavalli, R Vaishali, Divya Deshmukh, Vantika Agarwal, and Tania Sachdev, secured gold by defeating Azerbaijan 3.5-0.5. Harika, Divya, and Vantika each won their matches, while Vaishali drew her match.

The women's team improved their bronze medal from the Chennai Olympiad in 2022, which was their first.

India's previous best performances in the Chess Olympiad include two bronze medals in 2014 and 2022. In an online Olympiad back in 2020 during COVID-19 though, India shared the gold with Russia.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor