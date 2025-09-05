Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir pay tribute to Amit Mishra after retirement announcement

New Delhi [India], September 5 : India's legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar congratulated leg-spinner Amit Mishra and wished him "best of luck" as he announced his retirement from Cricket after completing a remarkable career of over 25 years.

Taking to X, Tendulkar wrote, "Congratulations on a memorable career, @MishiAmit. I saw your commitment to the Indian team from close quarters. Best wishes for your second innings."

Congratulations on a memorable career, @MishiAmit. I saw your commitment to the Indian team from close quarters. Best wishes for your second innings. https://t.co/ef8phNsHlN— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 4, 2025

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir took to his social media handle and congratulated Amit Mishra following his brilliant cricketing career.

"Congratulations on a wonderful career Mishi! Every time you picked the ball, there was magic waiting to happen! @MishiAmit," Gambhir wrote on X.

Congratulations on a wonderful career Mishi! Every time you picked the ball, there was magic waiting to happen! @MishiAmit pic.twitter.com/LE7FoMEeMa— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 4, 2025

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also congratulated the former leg-spinner.

"Congratulations to Amit Mishra on a fine cricketing career. Best wishes for the road ahead," BCCI wrote on X.

Congratulations to Amit Mishra on a fine cricketing career 👏👏 Best wishes for the road ahead 🙌#TeamIndia | @MishiAmit pic.twitter.com/sLdAlUEjrP — BCCI (@BCCI) September 4, 2025

Amit Mishra, one of India's most consistent movers with the ball, said that the decision was largely based on repeated injuries and the belief that the younger generations need to be allowed to shine on the big stage, as per a press release.

Throughout his career, Mishra became synonymous with determination and skill in spin bowling. From iconic match-winning spells for India to being among the top-performing bowlers in the Indian Premier League, he found a niche in the hearts of the cricket fraternity.

On his retirement, Amit Mishra said, "These 25 years of my life in cricket have been nothing short of memorable. I am deeply grateful to the BCCI, the administration, the Haryana cricket association, the support staff, my colleagues, and my family members who were with me all this time. I would like to thank the fans whose love and support, whenever and wherever I played, made the journey memorable. Cricket has given me countless memories and invaluable learnings, and each moment on the ground has been a memory I'll treasure for life."

In the future, Mishra intends to remain as involved in the game as possible, whether through coaching, commentary, or guiding young cricketers.

He also spoke about his eagerness to continue engaging with fans through social media websites and YouTube, where he posts analysis and shares experiences from his cricketing life.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor